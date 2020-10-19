Cardi B Just Deleted Her Twitter After Fans Told Her That Offset Impregnated Another Woman

Off the grid. Cardi B deleted her Twitter amid Offset backlash. The “WAP” rapper deactivated her Twitter account on Sunday, October 18, after criticism for taking back the Migos member amid their divorce.

Cardi—who filed for divorce from Offset after three years of marriage in September—confirmed the two were back together in an Instagram Live on October 13. The confirmation came days after Offset and Cardi were seen kissing at her 28th birthday party on October 11. In an Instagram Live after she deleted her Twitter, Cardi told her followers that she deactivated her account because of rumors that Offset cheated on her with another woman, who is pregnant with her child. Cardi has denied the rumors. I’m so tired of y’all because I got to continuously explain myself,” she ranted. “I didn’t put my divorce out there — a fucking court clerk put it out there. And because people are making rumors up — oh this guy [Offset] has a girl pregnant, this and that — I have to address it. I’m tired of y’all clocking every fucking thing,” she said on her Instagram Live.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper also slammed her followers for “harassing” Offset amid rumors that he cheated on her again. Cardi filed for divorce once before in 2018 after rumors that Offset cheated on her with a woman in a sex tape. “You started harassing my best friend on Twitter, telling her to give me advice and this and that,” Cardi said. “I do whatever the fuck I want to do. I love my fans and I’m thankful and grateful for you, but some of y’all really acting like I sleep with y’all.”

The Grammy winner went on to tell her followers that her relationship with Offset is solid at the moment and she has other issues to worry about. “My marriage is one of the least worries I have right now,” she said. “I don’t have a manager. So I literally have to negotiate my own deals. I literally have to ask Offset for advice because I don’t have a manager.”

In an Instagram Live in September, Cardi—who shares 2-year-old daughter Kulture with Offset—said that she filed for divorce from him before he could cheat again. “I got tired of fucking arguing and got tired of not seeing things eye-to-eye,” she said at the time. “When you feel like it’s just not the same anymore, and before you get cheated on, I’d rather just leave.”