Cardi B Just Confirmed She Hasn’t Spoken to Offset Since Their Divorce

Leave him alone. Cardi B defended Offset amid their divorce and revealed that the two haven’t spoken since news broke of their split in September.

In a since-deleted tweet, the “WAP” rapper responded to a fan who told her that it’s their “right to drag” the Migos member amid her divorce. “I don’t give a fuck if you don’t like him,” Cardi wrote. “I don’t talk to him but you not going to disrespect my child father. I will slap the shit out of you in curtesy [sic] of Kulture.”

She continued, “If he die, go broke, you not the one that’s going to raise my kid & you not the 1 who pays for her shit.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper also claimed that her ex-husband is “not a bad man” but a “dumbass.” “He a dumbass not a bad man,” she wrote. “…cause out of everybody that tried to steal, finesse me into working with their brand for less he got people coming for me with CORRECT CONTRACTS and never ask for a dollar or benefit like every1 else…a bad personality he not.”

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset after three years of marriage in September. This isn’t the first time she’s filed for divorce either. The “I Like It Like That” rapper previously filed for divorce in December 2018 after rumors that Offset cheated on her in a sex tape with another woman. The two reconciled a month later.

In an Instagram video in September, Cardi denied that Offset impregnated another woman and that was the reason for their divorce. “People were just flooding me with…’Oh, Offset got a girl pregnant.’ And this is where the shit came from,” Cardi said. “Ain’t that about a bitch. That is why I be telling y’all to stop believing…what people be saying, these blogs are saying, especially blogs that have a certain type of hatred towards me.”

She also denied that she filed for divorce for publicity. “I want to address another bullshit that I heard,” Cardi said. “Another blogger claims that I am getting a divorce for attention. And it’s like, you think I’m going to pay a lawyer 20 thousand fucking dollars?”