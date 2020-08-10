Cardi B Defends Including Kylie Jenner in the ‘WAP’ Music Video After a Petition For Her Removal

She said what she said. Cardi B defended including Kylie Jenner in the “WAP” music video with Megan Thee Stallion. Cardi and Megan released the music video for “WAP” (an acronym for “Wet Ass Pussy” on Friday, August 7. The music video, which has been viewed more than 59 million times, featured celebrities such as Kylie, Normani, Rubi Rose, Rosalía, Sukihana and Mulatto. But it was Kylie’s cameo that’s led to negative attention.

After the music video debuted, a Change.org petition was created calling for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star to be edited out. (In the music video, Kylie walks down a hallway in a leopard-print leotard as the beat of the song slows down.) As of Monday morning, the petition, titled “Remove Kylie Jenner from WAP video,” has received more than 65,000 signatures. Several users compared Kylie’s cameo to Normani, who performed a complex solo dance number in the music video.

“Normani did ALL this and Kylie walked down the hall and opened a door. If that’s not a perfect visual indication of Black women having to do the most and white women do the bare minimum to get somewhere, I don’t know what is,” writer Danielle Young, who goes by the handle @RhapsoDani, tweeted.

In response, Cardi claimed that Normani was given the “best part of the song” and that her and Megan’s inclusion of Normani and Kylie wasn’t “about race.” “Normani is one of the best female artist that dances Like she dances her fuckin ass off!Why would she open a door? Please tell me how that would make sense?” Cardi wrote in since-deleted tweets. “The best part of the song is the beat &hook it what makes you want to shake your ass.”

She continued, “Not everything is about race. Theres issues out here in the world that it is about race that I i preach all the time about .Thjs is not about fuckin race.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper also agreed with Twitter user @butterflii_m, who tweeted that both Normani and Kylie featured their respective talents in the music video. “Normani danced, that’s her talent! Kylie strutted like a model, that’s her talent! People just weird!” the user wrote, to which Cardi responded, “Exactly.”

In another tweet, Cardi explained that she included Kylie in the “WAP” music video because of the way the Kylie Cosmetics CEO treated her and her 2-year-old daughter, Kulture, at Kylie’s daughter Stormi’s 2nd birthday party in February. The Grammy winner also explained that Kylie’s ex-boyfriend Travis Scott’s relationship with Cardi’s husband, Offset, is also a reason why she cast Kylie in the music video.

“Why did i put Kylie on my music video? she treated my sister and daughter so lovely at her kid bday party. Travis and Set are real close and Kris Jenner have giving me advice on certain things I ask for and her husband real cool with mine,” Cardi tweeted.

In an interview with Apple Music’s “New Music Daily” last week, Cardi explained why she decided to have so many celebrity cameos in the “WAP” music video. “I wanted a lot of different females, not just female rappers. I wanted … a lot of different people,” she said at the time. “And I’m like, ‘These are the girls that I personally like. That I like they music. That I really feel they are going to go mainstream, to me.’ All the girls right here, there’s different things that I like about them. That’s why I said about variety.”