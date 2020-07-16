Cardi B Tells Off Haters After Offset Buys Kulture a Birkin For Her 2nd Birthday

Bye, haters. Cardi B defended Offset after he bought Kulture a Birkin bag for her 2nd birthday. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 15, after she and her husband faced criticism for Offset’s expensive gift for their 2-year-old daughter.

The drama came after Offset took to his Instagram on Wednesday to post a video of him giving Kulture a pink Birkin bag as a belated birthday present. (The toddler turned 2 years old on July 10.) The video features Kulture in a fairy costume and bunny ears as she watches her dad open up a package that contains a blush pink Birkin bag. “Late is better then never I Birkin my baby,” Offset wrote in the caption, to which Cardi’s sister, Hennessy Carolina, commented, “😻😻💖💖.”

As cute as the video was, not everyone was happy with Offset’s present. Many users took to his comments criticizing the couple for giving their daughter such an expensive present. “She don’t even know what she just got lol,” one user commented. Another wrote, “She bout to put crayons, snacks, wrappers and some opened gummy candies in a purse that’s worth more than my life on the black market. I’m goin to sleep.” One more commented, “She don’t give a shit, threw it straight down,” referencing a moment in the video where Kulture places the Birkin back in the box after Offset puts the bag on her arm.

After the criticism, Cardi took to her Instagram Stories to acknowledge that, while Kulture may not know what a Birkin is, that doesn’t mean she can’t appreciate the present. “When celebrities buy their kids jewelry and designer shit, people be like, ‘Kids don’t care about that. They only care about toys and candy,'” the Grammy winner said. “Yeah, they only care about toys and candy but the thing is the kids also go outside. You know what I’m saying? Kids go to restaurants, kids go to fancy places, celebrity kids, they go do red carpets.”

She continued, “And if I’m fly and Daddy’s fly, then so is the kid. If I’m wearing Cha-nay-nay, my kid’s having the same same, you know what I’m saying? It’s not up to what the kids like. If it was the kids, they’d be outside in diapers. Because if I was looking like a bad bitch, expensive bitchch and I have my kid looking like a bum bum, then y’all would be talking shit. So I’m not mad that Daddy bought baby a Birkin. She’s gonna match Mommy.”

Cardi and Offset’s followers shouldn’t be surprised by Kulture’s lavish lifestyle. In February 2019, Cardi took to her Instagram Stories to show off Kulture’s designer closet which included an $820 Gucci flower lace bomber and a $145 Versace collared bib. “My daddy keep me so fly mami, my daddy keep me so fly. Aw look at this jacket, I gotta buy me a matching jacket,”Cardi said as she showed Cardi’s designer wardrobe, which amounted to close to $3,600 in designer baby clothes.

In a 2018 interview with W magazine, Cardi revealed that she and Offset work hard so that their daughter can be supported until she’s an adult. “I’m thinking about how my money’s going to last so this girl is 21 and put in college,” she said at the time. “I’m thinking about investments. I’m thinking about five years from now.”