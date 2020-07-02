Cardi B’s Dating History Raises Lots of Questions & Honestly, We Wonder What Offset Thinks

Scroll To See More Images

Fans had lots of questions about Cardi B’s dating history after the “Bodak Yellow” star’s recent post. On June 29, the Bronx-born rapper shared photos of a new butterfly tattoo covering up a man’s name—naturally, Bardi Gang was quick to investigate. Followers flooded the 27-year-old artist’s page with replies once they realized that the name probably belonged to one of Cardi’s exes. It got us thinking: Who else has Cardi dated that we don’t really know about yet?

In response to Cardi’s new tattoo, one Twitter user was quick to point out that “she said that she have [sic] tattoos of her past boyfriends on ellen before.” And they’re right—in an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Cardi once revealed, “I have like three different men tatted on me, you know what I’m saying? They gotta go!” While we might not know exactly how many men Cardi’s dated before marrying Offset in September 2017, at least three is a good place to start.

So, we did some digging with that number in mind—and what we found was pretty surprising! There are some commonalities: Cardi’s relationship with Offset takes after the others in that she’s been linked to other rappers in the past. And like Offset, some of Cardi’s former flames may have served time. While Offset’s since transitioned into full-on Daddy duty to his and Cardi’s daughter, Kulture, the same can’t be said for Cardi’s exes.

For everything we know about Cardi’s alleged exes—from their hookups to their drama—keep on reading.

DJ Self (2015)

Long before Cardi B dropped her Grammy-winning album, Invasion of Privacy, in 2018, the “Be Careful” starlet was clawing her way to the top of the rap game on VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop. The former stripper was vocal even then about her struggles in the industry, and frequently called out the people who kept her down. And that included Power 105 radio personality, DJ Self.

According to Cardi, DJ Self was “the hottest DJ in New York or whatever,” so she tolerated a casual relationship where she slept with him occasionally. A 2018 Complex feature notes that “she was willing to deal with him seeing other women so long as he helped get her music played,” but unfortunately, DJ Self disappointed in that department, too.

King Yella (2015)

After Offset and Cardi’s whirlwind year of infidelity and sex tape rumors in 2017, another rapper came out of the woodwork to allege that he’d had an affair with the “Bodak Yellow” star. In a January 2018 diss track titled “Cardi B Truth,” the 29-year-old Chicago-based rapper claimed that “Cardi B wanna have my baby,” and suggested that she slept with him. He also posted screenshots of a FaceTime conversation he appeared to have with the star.

However, Cardi shut down the rumors quickly. The “Bartier Cardi” rapper shared a heated phone call on social media, where could be heard telling Yella that she never slept with him. “You tried to make it seem like I did, and I never did,” she said, adding, “I’ve never kissed you. I’ve never nothing.”

Tommy Geez (2015-2016)

Cardi’s relationship with fellow rapper and Love & Hip Hop star Tommy Geez was by far her most prominent yet before her marriage to now-husband, Offset. The pair dated for around a year while the young rapper got her start on LHH, but broke up once her career began taking off. And that’s probably for the better.

Since their split, Geez has been involved in some pretty serious crimes. In 2017, the rapper was released from prison after serving on gun possession charges. But by 2019, he was involved in another shocking crime: Geez reportedly ran over a man and his eight-year-old son before slashing the man and driving away.

Still, it’s possible Cardi remained interested in Geez during one of her splits from Offset. Following the rapper’s release from prison and Offset’s cheating scandal in 2017, Cardi followed Geez again on Instagram. At the time, Cardi posted a cryptic message on Instagram that read: “I still think about you.”

Offset (2017-present)

Cardi and Offset met in 2017 after the Migos rapper took a liking to her. Their first date was at Super Bowl LI, Offset famously confirmed to Rolling Stone. By October 2017, the pair were publically engaged (In 2018, Cardi confirmed that she and Offset had actually already gotten secretly married in September).

Yet a series of cheating scandals emerged over the course of the next few months after footage from Offset’s iCloud was publically leaked. After fielding those rumors for months, Cardi revealed she was expecting a baby with the Migos rapper during a performance on SNL. The couple have since welcomed baby Kulture, but their happiness was shortlived: Cardi and Offset officially split a few months after her birth.

“I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby’s father for a hot minute now,” Cardi said in a video she shared on Instagram in December 2018. “We’re really good friends and we’re really good business partners … we’ve got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.”

She added, “And it’s nobody’s fault, I guess we just grew out of love, but we’re not together anymore.”

While Cardi hinted at divorce at the time, the couple were able to work on their issues. They have since been going strong again since early 2019.

Samuel

Nobody really knows who Samuel is, but clearly, he was special enough to Cardi to get his name tattooed on her body. The “I Like It” rapper dropped the bombshell on Twitter in mid-2020, when she shared a photo of the since-covered tat.