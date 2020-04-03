Cardi B Just Responded to Rumors She Has Coronavirus After Her Sudden Hospitalization

Card B is sick, but she does not have COVID-19. Cardi B responded to coronavirus rumors after she went to the ER following four days of mysterious stomach pain. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper took to her Instagram Live on Thursday, April 2, to confirm that she does not have COVID-19, but she doesn’t feel well.

“I’ve been very fucking sick these past five days…not corona,” she said. “I have really bad stomach issues…I started throwing up…I took a pregnancy test cause a bitch never fucking knows.”

But before fans become too excited, Cardi is not pregnant with her second child. (The Grammy winner shares 1-year-old daughter Kulture with her husband, Offset). She confirmed that’s she’s not pregnant, but her stomach pains are so bad that she called for an in-home doctor’s visit, which was denied because of the worldwide coronavirus crisis. “Doctors are not allowed to come to people’s homes right now…They kept telling me to drink ginger tea,” she said.

Cardi then hinted that she may have stomach issues because she’s used to eating at restaurants, and when she hired private chefs, she didn’t like how to the food came out. “I don’t have nobody to cook for me. I hired a chef two times and they were nasty and expensive!” she said.

Eventually, Cardi went to the hospital after she didn’t eat for four days straight,” which led her to have headaches on an empty stomach. “I threw up seven times…I didn’t want to go to the hospital…I went to the hospital. I was sick and [press] ran with it,” she said. “Then my publicist hit me up and it ain’t nothing coronavirus-related, thank God!” She also told fans that she has another doctor’s visit on Friday, April 3.

Cardi’s Instagram Live comes after she told fans in a since-deleted tweet that she was hospitalized on Wednesday, April 2, after four days of intense stomach pain. And while Cardi does not have coronavirus, she did acknowledge her viral video from March, where she was confused as how the virus spread from Wuhan, China, to the United States so fast.

“That video that went super viral, I told y’all coronavirus was going to get real. I know I said it in a funny way, but I knew it was going to get real,” she said on her recent Instagram Live. “I did some research on what was going on in China, and I was like shit! That shit hit America, it’s going to get real. And it sure motherfuckin’ did. It sure did bitch.”