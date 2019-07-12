Cardi B Claps Back At Jermaine Dupri After He Said Female Rappers Are “Strippers Rapping”

You knew an epic video was coming: Cardi B clapped back at Jermaine Dupri after a super insulting comment was flung her way, and it was absolutely perfect. Cardi B’s response to Jermaine Dupri calling female rappers “strippers rapping” is exactly what we needed on this fine Friday afternoon. The 26-year-old took to social media with a fever, calling Dupri out for his negativity and insulting language.

“OK, guys. So, I have seen a lot of people write that, nowadays, female rappers only talk about their pussy and shit. And now that Jermaine Dupri brung it up, now I’m going to say something about it, right?” she said in a video she shared to Instagram on Thursday. “First of all, I rap about my pussy because she’s my best friend. You know what I’m saying? And second of all, it’s because it seems like that’s what people want to hear.”

Cardi went on to say that when she was more cautious and tried to be more “careful” with her music, she got “mad shit” for that too! She can’t win. And the “Bodak Yellow” rapper pointed out that many female artists haven’t gotten the recognition or attention they deserve.

“There’s a lot of female rappers that be rappin’ their ass off and don’t be talkin’ about their pussy and don’t be talkin’ about, you know, getting down and dirty, and y’all don’t be supporting them,” she continued. “Y’all don’t be supporting them, and they be mad dope.”

Consequently, she said listeners should be “blam[ing] that shit on us when y’all are the ones not supporting them.”

One Twitter user took a shot direct at the “Money” rapper writing, “Yeah, Jermaine Dupri’s a dickhead. I get it,” the follower tweeted. “But Cardi B is the LAST person that’s allowed to respond because it literally is her.” But don’t worry—Cardi B was locked and loaded with an epic responses.

“It’s literally not me,” she fired back. “‘Get Up 10,’ ‘I Like It,’ ‘Thru Your Phone,’ ‘Be Careful’ and my mixtapes was not about my p—y. Soooo…stop it! And if bitches wanna rap about [their] p—y so what? [It’s] the most powerful feature on a woman’s body! It gives birth and s–t. It pays bills.”

Dupri made this taboo comment after he was asked who his favorite female rapper was during an interview with People Now.

“I can’t really say,” he replied. “You know the reason I can’t say? [It’s] because I feel like they all rapping about the same thing, and I don’t think they’re showing us who’s the best rapper. For me, it’s like strippers rapping. As far as rap goes, I’m not getting who is the best rapper. I’m getting, like, ‘Oh OK. You got a story about you dancing in the club. You got a story about you dancing in the club. You got a story about you dancing in the club.’ OK, who’s going to be the rapper?”

He later added, “At some point, somebody’s going to have to break out of that mold and just…talk about other things [and] just rap about other things besides that.”

The interviewer’s face as Dupri replied:

Our thoughts exactly.