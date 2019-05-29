Cardi B’s Canceled Shows Are Costing Her Millions & Whew

She was born to flex! Cardi B’s recent canceled shows are costing her millions of dollars, and she’s not pleased about it at all. If you didn’t know, the “Money” rapper recently got a breast augmentation and liposuction. She wanted a bit of a nip-tuck after giving birth to her daughter, Kulture, nearly a year ago. We get it, Cardi’s an entertainer, and a good portion of her career is tied to her appearance. Unfortunately, the Invasion of Privacy rapper did not take a break from performing following her back to back procedures. As a result, some painful side effects forced her to cancel her remaining May concerts.

Since she’s been benched from performing, Kulture’s mom has been flexing her daughter’s $80K worth of jewelry on Instagram and giving us way too much PDA with her hubby, Offset. But apparently, not being able to do her thing when it comes to performing has made Cardi super restless. This unexpected time off has also given the “Clout” rapper time to think about how much money she’s lost as a result of her canceled shows.

Cardi got on the ‘gram to give us a small rant about her money. “I hate canceling shows because I love money. I’m a money addict,” she begrudgingly explained. “And I get paid a lot of money, a lot of money for these shows. A lot of money. I’m canceling millions of dollars in shows, but health is wealth, so I have to do what I have to do.” Yes, Cardi, your health and well-being are much more important than you’re bag–though we certainly get how that can be a hard pill to swallow.

When it comes to fans concerns about the 26-year-old getting plastic surgery at all, Cardi DGAF about your opinion–she kept it cute when she said, “I do whatever the f*ck I want to do with my body. I don’t have the time of day like you do. My job as an entertainer is a 24-hour job, bro. So no, I don’t have time to work out. I wanted specific things that I know that no matter how much I work out won’t get fixed.”

So what exactly is going on with Cardi’s recovery complications? If you’re a bit squeamish, we suggest you stop reading here.

It has been widely reported that Cardi suffered from painful swelling that slowed her movements. However–the rapper was quick to give us the real tea about her situation. She said on Instagram Live, “So you know, you still got stitches in the inside—in my breast—so they slowly got to heal.”

OUCH!