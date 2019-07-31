Cardi B Was Forced To Cancel Her Indiana Concert For A Terrifying Reason

Our favorite “Bodack Yellow” rapper had an intense evening last night. Just before her concert at Indianapolis’ Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the “Money” singer faced a security threat which affected her ability to perform. Cardi B canceled her Indiana concert due to a threat. She was forced to alert her fans via Twitter. “Dear Indiana people I’m so sorry for today,” the rapper wrote. “I will like to let you know I was at the venue I was even rehearsing a new move I been excited to do on my show,” she continued. “Unfortunately there was a security threat that is currently under investigation right now. My safety and your safety first.”

That is absolutely the right call. We’re sure concert-goers were extremely bummed, but knowing Cardi, she’ll be sure to perform for those fans when it’s safe and possible. In fact, according to the Bankers Life Fieldhouse Twitter, the concert has already been rescheduled for September 11. The 26-year-old posted a video alongside her tweet, sharing what looks like the “new move” she referenced in her message. She and her backup dancers are doing headstands backstage at the venue where they were set to perform.

As for the security threat, the details are still somewhat unknown. But as People reported, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department did offer a bit more of an explanation as to what the threat entailed. They tweeted, “This evening, there was a scheduled concert at Bankers Life. We were notified of an unverified threat to the artist and the artist canceled this evening’s concert – there is no immediate threat to public safety, this not an active incident. Ongoing investigation.”

Even after her initial tweet, Cardi took to Instagram to once again apologize to her fans. “Dear Indiana I just want to let you know I was in the venue today.I rehearsed and started doing glam. Due to a security threat that is under investigation, the show was canceled. My safety and your safety first,” the mom-of-one captioned her video.

“I want to thank the promoters we have already rescheduled the show. I’m so sorry guys I never dealt with a situation like this before and I’m not taking any chances. I love you guys,” she added.