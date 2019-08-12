Cardi B Hilariously Joked About Getting Plastic Surgery—This Is Why We Love Her

Cardi B is always willing to bare it all. She has a no hold barred approach to every aspect of her life. Most recently, Cardi’s breast implants joke had us cackling on Instagram. The rapper has always been very open about her procedures and enhancements. She dealt with some negative results from her liposuction, however, which caused her to cancel (or post-pone) some of her concerts. The rapper admitted to going back to performing a little too soon, which was difficult on her body post-surgery. Now, the “Money” rapper is having a little fun, joking about her plastic surgery on the ‘gram.

“Can’t swim so I bought these titties so I can float,” Cardi hilariously captioned her photo. In the shot, she’s rocking a barely-there mesh top, that is quite revealing. She went braless under the turtle-neck style shirt, with only two small fabric triangles covering the, uh, “floats.”The photograph was taken backstage at one of Cardi’s performances. The 26-year-old absolutely crushed it at the Real 92.3 Street Fest in Anaheim, CA. She combined a number of her hits, performing a medley. of “Get Up 10,” “Money Bag,” and “Motorsport.” (The latter was complete with a dance on top of a motorcycle in case you were curious).

Back in August of 2018, just one month after giving birth to her daughter, Kulture, the rapper discussed the idea of getting plastic surgery.

“I still feel like I got a lot of love handles right here,” she said, grabbing her stomach. “It’s not much but it’s like — I’m used to having, like, a real tight stomach … I might just get a little lipo, you know what I’m sayin’?”

Three months ago, she admitted to having a second breast augmentation. “I just got my boobs redone,” she explained. “I feel good, but then sometimes I feel like not, you know? [When] your skin is stretched out. Yes, my daughter f*cked me up. She did. She so did.” And say what you want, but Cardi B is one of the most honest people out there. She doesn’t take anything from anyone and will speak her mind in a nanosecond if she feels it necessary.