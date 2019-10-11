These Cardi B Lyrics Are An Entire Mood

Scroll To See More Images

It seems like this Bronx-born rapper has been a part of the fabric of popular culture forever. However, she’s only really been on the scene for the past few years. Yet, Cardi B’s best lyrics are an entire vibe. They are also the only thing we need to give our social media posts the most legendary captions. Outspoken, bold and fierce–the Hustlers actress isn’t your average celebrity. While most A-listers ignore negativity or try and let things roll off their backs–Cardi has no problem calling out the B.S. as she sees it. Though her delivery often makes us raise our eyebrows–no one can say that Cardi isn’t being real AF.

Though we adored her music on her mixtape– when her 2018 debut album, Invasion of Privacy hit the airwaves–no one could stop talking about it. In celebration of Cardi’s 27th birthday–we thought we’d take a deep dive into her most iconic lyrics. As we know–what makes Cardi so likable is how relatable and down to earth, she is. She’s been through drama with friends, family and her husband–Migos rapper, Offset and she’s never shied away from talking about it. Get into Cardi’s most legendary lyrics and sprinkle some success over your life.

I’m living my best life. It’s my birthday, at least that’s what I’m dressed like.” — “Best Life (feat. Chance the Rapper)”

“I’m a boss in a skirt. I’m a dog, I’m a flirt. Write a verse while I twerk.” — “She Bad”

“I think us bad b*tches is a gift from God.” — “I Do (feat. SZA)”

“I run this sh*t like cardio.” — “I Like It”

“But never did I change, never been ashamed. Never did I switch, story stayed the same. I did this on my own, I made this a lane. Y’all gotta bear with me, I been through some things.” — “Best Life (feat. Chance the Rapper)”

“Beyoncé on my stereo. Resentment on repeat.” — “Thru Your Phone”

“And I just checked my accounts. Turns out, I’m rich, I’m rich, I’m rich.” — “Bodak Yellow”

“Spoil me in Prada, I’m worth every dollar.” — “She Bad”

“Cardi rocking it, go buy stock in it.” — “I Do (feat. SZA)”

“Moonwalkin’ through your clique.” — “Bartier Cardi (feat. 21 Savage)”

“Look, I don’t dance now. I make money moves.” — “Bodak Yellow”

“I got to make sure that you feel me. I need to make sure they remember me forever. I have to show you.” — “I Gotta Hurt You”

“You got me lookin’ in the mirror different. Thinkin’ I’m flawed because you ain’t consistent.” — “Be Careful”

“Only the real can relate.” — “Bodak Yellow”

“I need Chrissy Teigen. Know a bad b*tch when I see one. Tell RiRi I need a threesome.” — “She Bad”

“I’m young and I’m heartless.” — “Bickenhead”

These expensive, these is red bottoms. These is bloody shoes.” — “Bodak Yellow”