Cardi B Gifted Her Birthday Party Guests With This Vibrator and…I’m Jealous

Usually, when it’s your birthday, you’re the one getting gifts. But when you’re as #blessed as Cardi B, you give some incredible bags to your guests, too. In fact, Cardi gave Bellesa vibrators to her star-studded guests, which included Kylie Jenner, The Weeknd and Megan Thee Stallion. (We hope they all got COVD-19 tests.) Over the weekend, she shared shaps of her 28th birthday celebration at AREA 15 in Las Vegas. It was glam as hell and Sahara Desert themed.

Cardi also shared the vibrator she gave out, saying, “It’s from Bellesa, they’re really good friends of mine! I recommend this.” The vibe in question is the Aurora, which has one button that changes colors as it changes between the seven vibration modes. The waterproof dildo is rechargeable and silicone so it’s body-safe. It’s also slightly bent so it’s great for G-spot or clitoral play.

If you watch the above video, you’ll see Cardi offers a different vibrator, too, one with dual stimulation in two petals. This is for those who want both internal and external pleasure. It’s also waterproof for bath fun. What doesn’t it do, really?

If you’re in the market for a new sex toy (because we could all use a little extra self-care right now) it’s a great time. Bellesa is offering 20 percent off and free US shipping with code: PARTYWITHCARDI. Talk about a WAP.