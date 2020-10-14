Cardi B Reveals She Was in Bed With Offset When She Accidentally Posted Those Nude Photos

Freudian slip? Cardi B was in bed with Offset when she posted her nude photos by accident. The “WAP” rapper let it slip in an Instagram Live on Tuesday, October 13, that she was with her estranged husband when she accidentally posted a series of topless pictures on her Instagram Stories earlier that day.

“I’m leaning in the fucking bed, right? And I’m telling Offset, ‘Yo I feel like…” she said before explaining how a picture she took of her breasts ended up on her Instagram Story. “I’m taking the fucking picture and and then I fucking press and I see that it’s loading and and I’m like ‘Oh my God! Oh my God, Offset! Oh my God, the picture’s loading,’ and he was like, ‘Whoa whoa whoa whoa whoa.’”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper then said she begged the Migos member to check his phone to see if she did, indeed, post a nude photo of herself on her Instagram Story. When Offset looked at Cardi’s Instagram, he confirmed that the photo was there. He said, Yo, you posted a picture of the fucking tit!”

Cardi continued, “By the time I turned my phone on and deleted that shit, everybody and their mom saw. They were all over the internet.”

However, it didn’t take long for Cardi to embrace her mistake. “For like 30 minutes I was mad, but then again I’m like whatever. Because when I started hosting I showed by boobs all the time because I was a stripper, like fuck it. Everybody saw my tits,” she said.

Cardi—who filed for divorce from Offset in September—first reacted to her accidental nude photo leak in an audio clip on her Twitter. “Huhhh. Lord. Lord, why the f—k you have to make me so f—kin‘ stupid and retarded?” she said. “Why? Why, why, why? You know what? I’m not even gonna beat myself up about it. I’m just gonna eat my breakfast. I’m just gonna eat my breakfast, right? I’m gonna eat my breakfast and then I’m gonna go to a party. Because I’m not even gonna think about it. I am not going to think about it, OK? No, I’m not. I won’t. It is what it is. Shit happened. Um, f—k it. It’s not even the first time. I mean, I used to f—kin‘ be a stripper, so whatever. Ay dios mio.”

A month after their divorce, Cardi and Offset, who share daughter Kulture, were photographed kissing at her 28th birthday in October. A source told E! News at the time that Cardi and Offset “aren’t back together yet” but the Migos rapper is trying really hard to win his estranged wife back “[Cardi] loves the attention from him and he’s trying really hard to win her back,” the insider said.