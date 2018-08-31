StyleCaster
Cardi B’s Wild Beauty Evolution from Reality Star to Rap Queen

by
Cardi B
Photo: Getty Images. Design: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

There’s no one we’ve heard about more this year than Cardi B. In a short amount of time (and we mean short), the 25-year-old has gone from an unknown reality star on Love & Hip-Hop to a chart-topping rapper with sold-out best-selling albums and 31 million Instagram followers—and counting.

Cardi B is everywhere, but it’s hard to pinpoint exactly when we heard of her. Was it on LHH? Was it through her laugh-out-loud-funny Instagram stories? Was it through her debut single “Bodak Yellow?” We’re not sure when she came into our lives, but Cardi B is here to stay. Ahead, we look back on the rapper’s beauty evolution, from her changing hair colors to her on-point makeup. Cardi B’s fame might’ve gotten a glow-up, but when it comes to beauty, she’s still as adventurous as always. See her evolving looks ahead.

Cardi B, September 2015
September 2015
Photo: Wendell Teodoro/WireImage.
Cardi B, February 2016
February 2016
Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images.
Cardi B, April 2016
April 2016
Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images.
Cardi B, July 2016
July 2016
Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage.
Cardi B, July 2016
July 2016
Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage.
Cardi B, August 2016
August 2016
Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage.
Cardi B, September 2016
September 2016
Photo: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images.
Cardi B, September 2016
September 2016
Photo: Paras Griffin/BET/Getty Images for BET.
Cardi B, December 2016
December 2016
Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images.
Cardi B, March 2017
March 2017
Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Tanduay Rum.
Cardi B, June 2017
June 2017
Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic.
Cardi B, August 2017
August 2017
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
Cardi B, September 2017
September 2017
Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images.
Cardi B, September 2017
September 2017
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images,
Cardi B, September 2017
September 2017
Photo: Desiree Navarro/WireImage.
Cardi B, September 2017
September 2017
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Airbnb.
Cardi B, September 2017
September 2017
Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage.
Cardi B, October 2017
October 2017
Photo: Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic.
Cardi B, October 2017
October 2017
Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET.
Cardi B, January 2018
January 2018
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS.
Cardi B, January 2018
January 2018
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS.
Cardi B, February 2018
February 2018
Photo: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for blu.
Cardi B, February 2018
February 2018
Photo: Michael Stewart/WireImage.
Cardi B, May 2018
May 2018
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images.
Cardi B, June 2018
June 2018
Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage.
Cardi B, August 2018
August 2018
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images.

