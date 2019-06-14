Cardi B Is Done With Plastic Surgery—”Eeeeooowwww”

We now know one thing Cardi B will never do again: plastic surgery. The “Money” rapper took to Twitter yesterday to announce she won’t be going under the knife again—at least not in the foreseeable future. Cardi B’s plastic surgery complications have been buzzed about for weeks. The Bronx native even shared a video to highlight how bad things are going for her right now.

“I been working out for the past 2 weeks cause bitch I ain’t getting surgery again, but let me tell you I haven’t got a headache ever since,” Cardi tweeted, adding three laugh/crying emojis. Back in May, the 26-year-old had to put her concerts on hold due to health issues following her liposuction and breast augmentation. She made the announcement via Instagram Live saying, “I’m canceling millions of dollars in shows, but health is wealth so I have to do what I have to do.”

She went on to explain that after having her daughter, Kulture, she underwent surgery for a breast augmentation and liposuction procedures. Cardi has repeatedly been an advocate for doing whatever the eff you want, and for her that included plastic surgery.

“I do whatever the fuck I want to do with my body,” Cardi proudly said while explaining why she went under the knife. “I don’t have the time of day like you do. My job as an entertainer is a 24-hour job, bro. So no I don’t have time to work out. I wanted specific things that I know that no matter how much I work out won’t get fixed.”

That being said, Cardi returned to her jam-packed performance schedule rather than taking the suggested amount of time off for recovery. This decision is reportedly what has led to severe swelling and an inability to move.

Cardi took to Instagram Live to show what’s been happening to her feet and yikes:

Here’s hoping her road to recovery is smooth and far more successful than it seemingly has been.