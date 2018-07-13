This Athleisure Line Is So Cute It Makes Us Actually Want to Work Out

Quick confession: I have a gym membership that I’ve never used. Not even once. It doesn’t matter how many times I tell myself that I’m finally gonna do it—that tomorrow will be the day I break the cycle—I just never manage to follow through.
I don’t know what my deal is. I don’t know if it’s a matter of my gym being a 15-minute walk away, me being so tired at the end of the workday that I can’t muster the energy to sweat it out on a machine for 45 minutes, or me being completely out of the habit of exercising, but I just haven’t been able to make it happen.
That hasn’t stopped me from dreaming about all the workout clothes I’d like to buy, though.
A couple months ago, one of my friends turned me on to Carbon38, an “active fashion” brand that offers some of the cutest athleisure wear I’ve ever laid my eyes on.
Some of Carbon38‘s stuff—like its ruffly leggings, cropped tanks, and longline sports bras—is clearly designed to be worn to a workout class. But a lot of it—high-waisted wide-leg pants, puffy-sleeve crop tops, and fuzzy oversized jackets—looks like stuff you could wear anywhere. Definitely to the gym (perhaps over a more practical workout ensemble), but also to the grocery store, to a friend’s place, and definitely around your apartment on the weekend.
I’ve spent hours browsing Carbon38’s athleisure selection, and the clothes are so cute I’m honestly tempted to start working out just so I have an excuse to buy them. Whether I actually manage to do this is another matter entirely, but few things motivate me more than fashion does.
Here, 23 pieces of Carbon38 clothing that are so irresistible they might actually get me to the gym for the first time in a year. (Fingers crossed, y’all.)
Free People Movement Wrap Onesie, $98
If I could only wear one clothing item for the rest of my life, I would probably just rock this classically comfy-cute jumpsuit.
L'urv New Beginnings Moto Legging, $105
Gotta love a legging with a subtly edgy detail.
L'urv New Beginnings moto legging, $105 at Carbon38
Beach Riot Nina Top, $95
Would I wear this crop top to the gym? Probably not. Would I wear it everywhere else? Definitely.
Beach Riot Nina top, $95 at Carbon38
Varley Viceroy Jacket, $139
These jackets are everywhere, and I need to snuggle up in one now.
Varley Viceroy jacket, $139 at Carbon38
Paper Bag Legging, $145
Best when paired with a sports bra or crop top. (Why hide the adorable ruffle waistband?)
Paper bag legging, $145 at Carbon38
Ballet Wrap Top, $53
Wear it to a barre class—or with your favorite wide-leg summer jeans.
Ballet wrap top, $53 at Carbon38
Beach Riot Poppy Legging, $130
Zoom in to see the pearl embroidery along the sides of these leggings.
Beach Riot Poppy legging, $130 at Carbon38
Cushnie Et Ochs Kira Top, $186
Cute enough to wear out on a Saturday night. (For what it's worth, this crop top also comes in black.)
Cushnie Et Ochs Kira top, $186 at Carbon38
Free People Movement Attitude Flare, $98
Perfect for your next yoga class—or your next lazy Sunday.
Free People Movement Attitude flare, $98 at Carbon38
Free People Movement Ursa Bra, $48
Another completely impractical sports bra that's too cute to pass up.
Free People Movement Ursa bra, $48 at Carbon38
The Upside Lennox Jogger, $149
P.E Nation Force of Nature Jacket, $250
The perfect gym jacket for colder weather.
P.E Nation Force of Nature jacket, $250 at Carbon38
Crop Tank, $39
Great for the gym. Equally great for casual everyday wear.
Crop tank, $39 at Carbon38
Nike Crop Tight Rise Pack, $50
Who can say no to a luminous lavender legging?
Nike Crop Tight Rise Pack, $50 at Carbon38
Free People Movement Sleeves Like These Pullover, $55
Jonathan Simkhai Striped Cotton Pant, $425
The only summer pant you need.
Jonathan Simkhai striped cotton pant, $425 at Carbon38
Free People Movement Prepster Tee, $58
Carbon38's collaboration with Free People Movement is chock-full of cozy-cute pieces like this one.
Free People Movement Prepster tee, $58 at Carbon38
Michi Tectonic High-Waisted Legging, $165
For the person who likes their leggings solid black and simple—with a subtle twist.
Michi Tectonic high-waisted legging, $165 at Carbon38
Ruffle Bralette, $115
While I can't imagine doing cardio in this, I can imagine sporting it to a backyard barbecue.
Ruffle bralette, $115 at Carbon38
Monrow Supersoft Vintage Sweat with Slit Sides, $135
These lightweight sweatpants are perfect for summer.
Monrow Supersoft Vintage sweat with slit sides, $135 at Carbon38
Michi Pacific Rash Guard, $95
OK, so this one actually looks practical.
Michi Pacific rash guard, $95 at Carbon38
Nux Quintessential Legging, $88
The cutouts make these leggings super breathable—and super cute.
Nux Quintessential legging, $88 at Carbon38
