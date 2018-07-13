This Athleisure Line Is So Cute It Makes Us Actually Want to Work Out

Quick confession: I have a gym membership that I’ve never used. Not even once. It doesn’t matter how many times I tell myself that I’m finally gonna do it—that tomorrow will be the day I break the cycle—I just never manage to follow through.

I don’t know what my deal is. I don’t know if it’s a matter of my gym being a 15-minute walk away, me being so tired at the end of the workday that I can’t muster the energy to sweat it out on a machine for 45 minutes, or me being completely out of the habit of exercising, but I just haven’t been able to make it happen.

That hasn’t stopped me from dreaming about all the workout clothes I’d like to buy, though.

A couple months ago, one of my friends turned me on to Carbon38, an “active fashion” brand that offers some of the cutest athleisure wear I’ve ever laid my eyes on.

Some of Carbon38‘s stuff—like its ruffly leggings, cropped tanks, and longline sports bras—is clearly designed to be worn to a workout class. But a lot of it—high-waisted wide-leg pants, puffy-sleeve crop tops, and fuzzy oversized jackets—looks like stuff you could wear anywhere. Definitely to the gym (perhaps over a more practical workout ensemble), but also to the grocery store, to a friend’s place, and definitely around your apartment on the weekend.

I’ve spent hours browsing Carbon38’s athleisure selection, and the clothes are so cute I’m honestly tempted to start working out just so I have an excuse to buy them. Whether I actually manage to do this is another matter entirely, but few things motivate me more than fashion does.

Here, 23 pieces of Carbon38 clothing that are so irresistible they might actually get me to the gym for the first time in a year. (Fingers crossed, y’all.)