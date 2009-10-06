Carbon 14 Launch Party: My Night in Pictures

Despite a cold that’s lasted through the weekend and into the week, I stopped by the Maritime Hotel last night to say hello to our friends at the Promotion Factory and check out the new Carbon 14 watches.

Here are bits of the night in stellar photography by the super, duper talented Joey D’Arco.

I broke out this ages-old Fendi bag last night. Even though it veers a bit more towards the summery side of the spectrum, I think it worked.

Jules Darling Kirby and Kristian Laliberte.

Maggi Warner from The Promotion Factory and Meg Cuna.

I ran into Nicolette from fave vintage store Screaming Mimi’s. We were wearing almost the exact same scarf!

We snuck into the kitchen to see if there was any food around–this was about 2 seconds before getting kicked out. I’m wearing a leather bomber by Member’s Only, a white ripped tank by Citizens of Humanity, skirt by Topshop, Michael Stars scarf, and Fendi bag.

The watches of the hour.

Getting photographed by one of Patrick McMullan’s talented guys.

I love a loose, drapey racer back.