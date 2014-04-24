27 Reasons Why Cara Delevingne is the Weirdest Model Ever

Cara Delevingne is a fascinating human: Not only is she currently one of the world’s top models, regularly headlining runway shows and starring in campaigns for every brand from Chanel to DKNY, she also happens to be a complete and utter goofball.

And this is not something we are just saying for the sake of saying it; Cara herself has acknowledged as much, and those who are close to her echo the same sentiment. “I didn’t know who Cara Delevingne was before I met her,” her tattoo artist Bang Bang told us last summer. “She can be very peppy and really exaggerate a lot, a super-free spirit. She almost moves like Johnny Depp in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean.’ She’s real quirky. Her Instagram tag is “Embrace your weirdness,” and she loves who she is and that’s awesome.”

To that point, we’ve perused the thousands of photo of Cara that exist to come up with 27 that ideally embody her weirdness. We can honestly say we’re thoroughly enamored by her, and we want nothing more than to be best friends with her.

