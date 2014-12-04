Cara Delevingne Wins Instagram With Kim Kardashian-Miley Cyrus Mashup

You gotta give it Cara Delevingne—the girl’s got a sense of humor, as evidenced by a meme she posted to her Instagram account. Said meme is essentially a collage of Miley Cyrus’ 2013 hit “Wrecking Ball” and Kim Kardashian’s “Break the Internet” Paper magazine cover along with the caption “I Kim In Like A WREEEEEEEECKING BALL”

Obviously, we have so many questions: Did Delevingne whip this up in Photoshop herself? What does Delevingne’s new bestie Kendall Jenner—Kim’s half-sister—think about it? We like to think they came up with it together between walking the Chanel runway, cavorting on Karl Lagerfeld’s private jet, and hanging out with Harry Styles, but that’s just us.