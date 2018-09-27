Why Cara Delevingne Added Her Voice to the #WhyIDidntReport Movement

Cara Delevingne is the latest celebrity to add her voice to the #WhyIDidntReport movement, following the sexual assault accusations dating back 36 years against supreme court justice nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

The 28-year-old model took to her Twitter on Wednesday to explain why she didn’t report her sexual harasser. Delevingne, who accused film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexually harassment and attempted assault in October, explained that she felt “ashamed of what happened” and didn’t want to “publicly ruin someone’s life.” “Because I felt ashamed of what happened and didn’t want to publicly ruin someone’s life, even though they privately ruined mine #WhyIDidntReport,” Delevingne tweeted.

With her tweet, Delevingne joins the likes of Lili Reinhart and Padma Lakshmi in the growing list of celebrities who have went public with their #WhyIDidntReport stories, a movement that came about after President Donald Trump suggested that Kavanaugh’s accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, lied about her assault because she didn’t report it immediately. Soon after, thousands of women, including actor Alyssa Milano, spoke out with their stories on why they didn’t report their assaulter or harasser.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to vote and make a decision on Kavanaugh’s supreme court nomination on Friday. The decision will come a day after Ford will testify in front of the committee against Kavanaugh about the accusation.