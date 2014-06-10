Cara Delevingne Wants You To Appear in Ads for Her New DKNY Collection

Cara Delevingne’s agent must be working overtime—yesterday, a clip for a made for TV movie that the supermodel’s starring in was released, and today comes the news that Delevingne is collaborating with DKNY on a capsule collection that’s hitting stores in November—and she’s looking for Instagram followers to appear alongside her in the ads.

Delevingne told Women’s Wear Daily: “I can’t believe that some random, rough ideas have finally turned into my own collection…designs with my own name on them and in collaboration with the iconic DKNY brand…It is so wild to realize that it has been an entire year since we began planning this project together…goes to show that time does fly when you’re having fun.”

As for what to expect from the collection, most pieces will be unisex, and prices will range from $70 for a beanie hat (a Delevingne signature) to $150 for a T-shirt to $735 for a leather motorcycle jacket.

Naturally, Delevingne will appear in the ad campaign for the collection, and the brand is capitalizing on her social media prowess (she boasts over 5.5 million Instagram followers) to add even more buzz to the campaign. Delevingne is asking her Instagram followers to upload photos of themselves with the hashtags #CaraWantsYou and #Cara4DKNY by Monday to cast two additional “models” to appear with her in the campaign.

The real question is what is Delevingne going to try her hand at next—a fragrance, a singing career? We’ll definitely be watching this space.