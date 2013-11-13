Cara Delevingne Refused To Do Interviews Backstage at The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

The annual Victoria’s Secret fashion show is filming today in New York City, and—as usual—is packed with supermodels like Alessandra Ambrosio and Behati Prinsloo walking in the spectacle that takes the lingerie giant over nine months to put together.

We went backstage to chat with various Victoria’s Secret Angels such as Jourdan Dunn and Jessica Hart, though there was one Angel not in a chatty mood: British beauty Cara Delevigne. In fact, we found out that Victoria’s Secret publicists had been instructed to tell press that Cara wouldn’t be doing any interviews.

Interestingly, it hadn’t even been confirmed that Delevigne would be walking in this year’s show until she was spotted backstage today. And we’re guessing Delevigne didn’t want to answer any surprise questions about her rumored relationship with One Direction’s Harry Styles, her burgeoning acting career, or that pesky little cocaine scandal.

Despite to declining to talk with press, we can report that Delevigne looked absolutely flawless (no surprise there). And while she might not have been particularly talkative, longtime Angel Adriana Lima had nothing but glowing things to say about walking in the annual fashion show. “This is the biggest fashion show in the world, in my opinion,” she told us. “I still get nervous to do it, but in a good way. Everyone is watching and it is hard to forget that!”

Watch the Victoria’s Secret fashion show when it airs on CBS December 10.

Photo via Grazia