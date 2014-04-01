Cara Delevingne Went on a Wild Twitter Rant About the Paparazzi After Racy Photos Emerged

She’s arguably the most famous model working right now, but clearly Cara Delevingne isn’t always game to pose for cameras.

In response to a barrage of paparazzi photos that emerged showing the model and her girlfriend Michelle Rodriguez getting very cozy during a vacation in Mexico, Delevingne took to the public square (aka Twitter) to share her feelings on the matter.

I really think that it's disgusting that Paris is the only place where it is illegal for paps to follow you around — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) March 31, 2014

It actually took someone losing there life! Diana, an inspirational woman and then it changed but they still won't change it in London! — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) March 31, 2014

It's horrible!! How many people have to get hurt or even killed to realise that it's not right? — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) March 31, 2014

It scares me because they act like they're assassins with there telescope lenses, hiding in bushes or whatever they can find — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) March 31, 2014

Ha I actually used to feel so sorry for them, how boring it must be to follow people around all the time but some of them actually enjoy it — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) March 31, 2014

Rant done!! Needed to get that off my chest for a while! Also, I have never once seen a woman pap! Can someone explain that!? — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) March 31, 2014

It was confirmed in February that the two were an item, with Rodriguez, 35, telling British tabloid The Mirror about her romance with the 21-year-old supermodel.

“It’s going really well. She’s so cool. When we started hanging out I just thought she was awesome, and we have the best time together. She’s hard though. You wouldn’t want to mess with her in a fight.”

Clearly, the paparazzi are learning that, too.