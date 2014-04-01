Cara Delevingne Went on a Wild Twitter Rant About the Paparazzi After Racy Photos Emerged

She’s arguably the most famous model working right now, but clearly Cara Delevingne isn’t always game to pose for cameras.
MORE: Famous Flip-Outs: 15 Stars Who’ve Had Epic Fights With Paparazzi
In response to a barrage of paparazzi photos that emerged showing the model and her girlfriend Michelle Rodriguez getting very cozy during a vacation in Mexico, Delevingne took to the public square (aka Twitter) to share her feelings on the matter.
It was confirmed in February that the two were an item, with Rodriguez, 35, telling British tabloid The Mirror about her romance with the 21-year-old supermodel.
“It’s going really well. She’s so cool. When we started hanging out I just thought she was awesome, and we have the best time together. She’s hard though. You wouldn’t want to mess with her in a fight.”
Clearly, the paparazzi are learning that, too.