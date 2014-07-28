Cara Delevingne’s Topshop Fall Ads Are Here!

21-year-old British model Cara Delevingne is unstoppable at the moment. She’s appearing in ads for the likes of Chanel and Mulberry this fall, and is now adding yet another item to growing resume—being the face of Topshop.

Delevingne is the first model to appear in the label’s campaign solo, and was styled by Topshop’s creative director, and former Vogue fashion editor, Kate Phelan for the just-released fall ad campaign.

The ads channel retro-glam, inspired by 1970s rock ‘n rollers, and the women who made Studio 54 cool. Look at the images for too long, and rest assured you’ll want to run out and buy a sheer batwing top and a few faux fur jackets pretty much immediately.

Delevingne has long had a relationship with Topshop, so it makes sense that as her star has risen, she would grow to be the retailer’s campaign star. She first appeared in 2010 in a video for Kate Moss for Topshop and also became the first model to live stream from the runway, when she walked down a Topshop runway with a Google-cam.

As gorgeous as these campaign images are, we are particularly in love with the behind-the-scenes video from the shoot, where it is revealed where Cara first met her beloved pet rabbit Cecil. The rabbit was first bought for the shoot, but ended up going home with the supermodel. Can you blame her, that is one cute bunny!

Watch the video below and let us know what you think of the campaign!