Cara Delevingne Goes Topless on Instagram to Promote ‘Free the Nipple’ Campaign

Every good cause has a celebrity poster child. The environment, for instance, has Leonardo DiCaprio, AIDS has Bono, and nipples apparently now have the undying support of supermodel Cara Delevingne.

In recent months, a number of celebrities, including model Anja Rubik, Scout Willis, and everyone’s favorite bad gal, Rihanna, have been banned from Instagram. The reason for their termination? Going topless or showing their nipples in some way.

Enter: the “Free the Nipple” campaign. Back in March, Willis walked topless around the streets of New York to protest what she decried as censorship on Instagram, posting her pics to Twitter under the hashtag #FreetheNipple. Now, it seems Delevingne is joining the bandwagon by posting boundary-pushing photos to her personal account that challenge the platforms restrictions around nipple-baring—especially where the practice seems gender biased. Her most recent picture featured herself standing topless next to a male friend, comparing their two bodies in an almost scientific way. This follows a naked photo she’d previously posted in Bali, with private parts censored.

Delevingne and Willis aren’t alone in their campaigning: Fellow British model Suki Waterhouse recently posted a photo of a woman wearing a bikini that gives the illusion of naked breasts. With all these models protesting the social platform’s restrictions—and an official Free the Nipple Twitter account that now boasts 116,000 followers—it will be interesting to see how Instagram chooses to respond.

