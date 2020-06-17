Cara Delevingne Had a Threesome With Elon Musk & Amber Heard According to Johnny Depp’s Lawsuit

Quite the ménage a trois. Apparently, Cara Delevingne’s “threesome” with Amber Heard and Elon Musk is now a topic of discussion in actor Johnny Depp’s ongoing defamation suit against his ex-wife, Heard. A new deposition from a friend and neighbor of the former couple alleges that Heard, Delevingne, and Musk were involved in a “three-way affair” months before Heard filed a restraining order against the Pirates of the Caribbean star in May 2016. Things just got a lot more complicated.

In May 2016, Depp, 57, and Heard, 34, separated after news of explosive fights between the couple made headlines. Court documents from Heard’s restraining order petition revealed her allegations of verbal and physical abuse suffered at Depp’s hands, including but not limited to being “shoved” to the floor at the actress’s birthday party, being beaten, and having a cell phone thrown at her face weeks later.

After a series of messy divorce proceedings that culminated in August 2016, the actress went on to pen an essay for the Washington Post about her experience as a survivor of domestic violence. While she never referenced Depp by name, the Alice in Wonderland actor still filed a defamation suit in 2018 in response to her continued claims.

And then things got even messier. Depp has stated in his suit that “Ms. Heard is not a victim of domestic abuse; she is the perpetrator,” and has since managed to rope in a series of high-profile figures in his case against his ex. Namely, Depp is focusing on years of alleged infidelity as the backbone of his suit—which is where Elon Musk, 48, and Cara Delevingne, 27, come in.

Court documents obtained by the DailyMail now reveal a transcript between Depp’s legal team and Josh Drew, a friend and neighbor of the former couple, who believes that Heard was already having an affair with Musk and Delevingne while she was still married to Depp. When questioned by attorney Benjamin Chew on whether or not “they were having a three-way affair,” Drew answered, “[To] my understanding, yes.”

Depp has already subpoenaed Musk for any evidence of communications he shared with Heard (the pair were linked romantically for years after her divorce from Depp), and according to sources with the DailyMail, Depp also “hasn’t ruled out” serving Delevingne with a subpoena now.

“Cara could also be compelled to give evidence—by either party,” a source told the outlet. “It’s definitely a possibility. Almost anything can happen in this case.”

Clearly anything, like finding out Ashley Benson’s ex was cozying up with Tesla lord Elon Musk and pal Amber Heard at the same time. Whew!