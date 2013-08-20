Cara Delevingne’s First Song is Really (Really!) Good: Listen Here

https://www.youtube.com/dNmpoj2Izwc

It-model Cara Delevingne has repeatedly made claims that she hopes to transition into the music world. Aside from her close friendships with internationally renowned pop stars Rihanna and Rita Ora, the 21-year-old recently posed for a Vogue UK spread alongside super-producer Pharrell Williams, and they made plans to get together and chat her singing career in the near future.

And now it looks like Delevingne’s recording studio dreams are finally coming true. Today, a video surfaced featuring Delevingne recording an acoustic version of British duo Klangkarussell’s dance smash “Sonnentanz (The Sun Don’t Shine)” alongside singer Will Heard (who is featured on the original track), whom she has been friends with for years.

“I’ve known Cara since we were both 14 or 15 through mutual friends,” Heard stated. “Her vocal is really understated and what she does with it is unique. Not what you would typically expect. Also, her guitar skills are ridiculously good and she’s great fun to jam with.”

And he wasn’t joking! Watch the video above, and let us know if you are as in awe as we are. Sure, she can walk the catwalk like a pro, but the girl has some serious pipes.

What do you think of Cara Delevingne’s first track—is it going to be a smash?