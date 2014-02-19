Cara Delevingne Live-Instagramed Her Own Walk Down The Runway at Fashion Week

The Giles Deacon fall 2014 collection show at London Fashion Week was bound to be a major talking point. The show featured big name models Kendall Jenner, Jourdan Dunn, and Cara Delevingne. And, thanks to Cara’s Instagram, eyes around the world watched as the British model prepped backstage and walked up and down the runway. It was all done in typical Cara fashion – sticking her tongue out, strutting her stuff, and making hilarious faces.

The social stunt, done in partnership with Katie Grand and Love magazine was, by all accounts, extremely successful: the six videos already have over 684,000 likes (!) and it’s all anyone is talking about.

To be honest, we’re not entirely shocked. If anyone was going to be the first to take a runway selfie, it was bound to be Cara.