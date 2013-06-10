This Saint Laurent Dress Costs $68,000: 5 Other Things You Can Buy Instead

Amongst the racks at Saint Laurent’s gorgeous new SoHo store is a perfectly lovely but relatively unassuming floral babydoll-style dress that you might recognize from its prominent position in the brand’s moody Fall 2013 ad campaign starring It- model Cara Delevingne. The cost of brooding in style, however, is higher than you might expect: this ’90s-inspired little number has a jaw-dropping price tag of $68,000.

To put things into perspective: Chanel haute couture gowns start at $30,000.

The staggering price tag for the minidress—which appears to be embellished, but still—got us thinking about other coveted fashion items that can be snagged for a cool $68,000.

1. You can buy 114 pairs of Manolo Blahnik suede BB pumps, which run $595 a pair.

2. $68,000 will get you 14 vintage heirloom Chanel 2.55 bags, which run about $4,620 a pop.

3. You can pocket six iconic Tiffany & Co. one-carat diamond solitaire engagement rings for $68,000.

4. You could buy 28 Oscar de la Renta floral fit-and-flare dresses (and never have to play the “what’ll I wear to this cocktail party?!” game again.)

5. At about $10,000 for one 35cm Hermès Birkin bag, you could stock your closet with six of the coveted totes—and still have $8,000 left over to play with.

What would you do with $68,000 to spare? Would you blow it all on one dress? Tell us in the comments section below!

MORE ON STYLECASTER:

Store Tour: Inside Saint Laurent’s Sleek New SoHo Space

Cara Delevingne Stars In Saint Laurent’s Fall 2013 Campaign

Cara Delevingne’s Alleged Drug Scandal: A Branding Expert Weighs In

Leonardo DiCaprio “Begged” Cara Delevingne To Go Home With Him