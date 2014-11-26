See Cara Delevingne Act in New ‘Pan’ Trailer

You might be a diehard fan of the original animated “Peter Pan”, but based on the just released trailer for the upcoming “Pan” movie hitting theaters in July 2015, there is a lot to be excited about with this new version—particularly its superstar cast.

Like the original story of Peter Pan by J.M. Barrie, Pan and is set in World War II England. Peter Pan, played by Levi Miller, is abandoned by his mother, played by Amanda Seyfried, kidnapped by Blackbeard, played by Hugh Jackman, and then taken to Neverland where he meets the likes of Hook, played by Garrett Hedlund, Tiger Lily, played by Rooney Mara, and a mermaid Cara Delevingne (keep in mind this is her first big movie role).

Watch the trailer below to see all these stars in “Pan”, and tell us what you think of the trailer! We can’t believe we have to wait over seven-months to see this!