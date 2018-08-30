We Love Cara Delevingne’s Hair-Styling Hack for That Awkward Growing-Out Stage

Supermodel Cara Delevingne has tried pretty much every hairstyle in the book. She’s been brunette, she’s been blonde, she’s been buzzed, she’s been bald, and she’s even painted her bald head to look like hair before. The possibilities are truly endless, and she never ceases to amaze us.

Recently, she did it again.

While relationship rumors swirl around Delevingne and Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson, the two have kept their lips sealed. This week, they were both spotted out in Los Angeles for a shopping trip, and Delevingne was rocking her current short, platinum hair. Then, something amazing happened.

On the same day, only a few hours later, the model was seen walking on the streets of LA wearing the same hoodie she’d stepped out in earlier. Only, something was different—this time, she was rocking platinum, hip-length braids.

She looked totally fierce in the ‘do, and although the braids are clearly extensions, we wonder if they’re representative of her end game—she’d look beyond fab in hip-length platinum hair.

For now, we’ll be keeping our eyes on the model, to see what she does next. Who knows—those braids could be gone by tomorrow!