Cara Delevingne to Star in Upcoming ‘Peter Pan’ Flick

This is definitely not your mother’s “Peter Pan.” It was reported last month that Warner Brothers is set to adapt J. M. Barrie‘s classic story about the boy who never grows up, and clearly, the studio has made it a point to cast buzzy names, including supermodel Cara Delevingne.

It was announced yesterday that Delevingne has landed a small role in “Pan,” joining Hugh Jackman who will play Blackbeard, Garrett Hedlund as Captain Hook, Rooney Mara as Tiger Lily and Amanda Seyfried as Mary, the mother of Wendy Darling and her brothers.

This isn’t the first role for Delevingne, 21. She appeared in 2012’s “Anna Karenina” alongside Keira Knightley, and is booked for an upcoming part in London Fields”with Theo James, Amber Heard, and Johnny Depp.

There was also a rumor last summer that the Brit was “Desperate” for a role in the upcoming “50 Shades of Gray” movie, but nothing ever came of the buzz.

“Pan” starts filming next week and is set to hit theaters in summer 2015.

