Watch Cara Delevingne Do The Macarena In a Latex Dress

For the September issue of W magazine, It-model Cara Delevingne not only opened up about her psoriasis and her close relationship with BFF Rihanna, she also secretly filmed a fashion film to go along with her cover spread. The clip debuted this morning, and in the grand tradition of fashion films, it’s sufficiently strange.

In the above clip, which is titled “Come and Find Me,” Cara wanders alone in a grandiose garden, wearing an all-white look comprised of a Valentino dress and Simone Rocha headpiece, blending in with the flora and fauna. To the soundtrack of pounding and whirling electronica beats, things seem relatively peaceful at first, until some ominous-looking male models in full-on patent leather S&M gear show up hunting her.

Cara’s response? She turns to the bad side, and apparently feels inspired to do the Macarena after changing into a latex dress by Atsuko Kudo.

Watch the clip above and enjoy the madness!