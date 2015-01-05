Cara Delevingne Just Landed a Side Job as a Magazine Editor

If you managed to put down the eggnog and pick-up your cell phone over the holidays, you would have noticed everyone talking about LOVE magazine. That’s because most of your favorite celebrities stripped off for the magazine’s advent calendar campaign during December, and now the glossy has topped off its headline-stealing month by adding supermodel Cara Delevingne to its staff roster.

LOVE, the bi-annual British style publication founded in 2009 by stylist and fashion journalist Katie Grand, is about as high fashion as glossy mags get–but it has been going mad for major, mainstream models and celebrities lately.

After teasing out the release of the LOVE Advent Calendar–a 32-day campaign in which a super-sexy celebrity campaign is released daily–the Condé Nast masthead just announced Delevingne will be taking on the role of contributing editor.

“I’ve always known that [Delevingne]’s an exceptionally bright, sharp and hilarious young woman. That’s why I was so keen to let her have this chance to exercise her skills as a journalist and writer,” Grand said in a statement.

Delevingne, 22-year-old supermodel, actress, and owner of Britain’s best brows, has been modeling for the magazine since 2009, and has fronted LOVE‘s annual advent calendar for several years. She can officially add “contributing editor” to her Linkedin profile on February 9, when the issue hits newsstands.

Like that wouldn’t be enough to ensure copies of the British publication flew off shelves, LOVE also unveiled Kim Kardashian as its upcoming cover-girl over the weekend.

Styled in custom Prada and bleached brows, Kardashian broke the news on Instagram (where else!?), announcing: “We shot for 3 days straight at a motel in LA. One night til 4am. @kegrand dressed me in all vintage and custom @Prada and bleached my brows! Can’t wait for u to see 30+ page spread with Steven Klein.”

The cover is the latest in a Kardashian-Jenner craze that seems to be plaguing LOVE lately–the publication featured momager Kris Jenner and model Kendall Jenner in its advent calendar last month, and Kendall landed a cover shoot earlier in the year.