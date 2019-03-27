Cara Delevingne’s Doppelgänger Has Been Found & the Similarity Is Insane

Do we have another Three Identical Strangers on our hands? Somebody get Hulu on the phone, ASAP. These Cara Delevingne look-alike photos are so startling. A shop assistant living in Somerset, England is basically Delevingne’s long lost brother. Jourdon Gavin has always been a fan of the supermodel but says he never noticed his striking resemblance to the 26-year-old until his partner’s sister pointed out the similarity, he told the Daily Star. Chloe King sent him a photo of Delevingne, claiming she initially thought it was a shot of Gavin.

Now, Gavin says he totallyb believes the similarity and “can’t get over it.” We wouldn’t be able to either, Jourdon! King posted a side-by-side photo of Gavin and the Paper Towns actress, which garnered tons of attention from friends and followers. Gavin says he understands the resemblance, but doesn’t want to be thought of as looking feminine. “I can see some of the similarity but I don’t like that people say I look like a girl. I think her eyes, mouth and nose are all the same as mine. It’s a weird coincidence.” The resemblance can’t be denied. Weird coincidence indeed.

King explained her thought process to the Daily Star when she first saw that photo of Delevingne. “I thought, no way, that actually does look like Jourdon. We put the two pictures together and it was almost a spitting image.” She continued, “except for the fact that Jourdon is not blonde, the facial similarities are just crazy. He has model features.”

King then addressed Gavin’s concern about looking to feminine. “I don’t think [Cara’s] a massively girly looking model herself. I would take it as a compliment if it were me,” King said.

We’re curious to know Delevingne’s thoughts…perhaps she and this young lad should do a joint photoshoot.