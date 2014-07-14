Watch Cara Delevingne Adorably Lip-Sync To LL Cool J

When we thought we couldn’t love Cara Delevingne any more than we already do, she goes on to do the best lip-sync video ever. The video we are referring to is for Love magazine and in it Delevingne lip-syncs to LL Cool J’s “It’s Hard to Control Myself,” featuring Jennifer Lopez. Delevingne sings both of the parts, and occasionally snacks on the colorful wafer crackers she is lying on.

Love is calling the performance Caraoke, and we have to say that we are pretty obsessed! Cara, if you are out there and reading this, we think you would do a mean Salt-N-Pepa “Shoop” in case you are taking requests.

Watch the video below and let us know what you think of Cara’s lip-syncing skills.