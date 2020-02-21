Cara Delevingne Is Not Here for Justin Bieber’s Shade & Called Him Out in the Best Way

The “Yummy” singer went just over the line when he appeared on James Corden’s The Late Late Show Thurdsay night. Like pal Kendall Jenner, the star went on to play a devious game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts”—a Corden specialty, where guests are asked to answer a juicy question or dodge it by consuming a gross food item. Ever the instigator, Justin decided to dish the dirty details when Corden asked him to rank his wife Hailey Bieber’s celebrity besties from favorite to least favorite. The options were Gigi Hadid, and Kendall and Cara as mentioned.
“Alright, alright, alright. Kendall, Gigi, Cara Delevingne,” Justin listed. Oof.
“Here’s the thing, let’s go back to it though. I know Kendall, I’ve spent the most time with Kendall, she’s a good friend of ours,” he explained.” I haven’t spent a lot of time with Gigi and I haven’t spent a lot of time with Cara. So, I have nothing against those people, it’s just I have a better relationship with [Kendall].”
Why Justin decided to pit his wife’s friends against each other is a little beyond us—but he did anyway, and of course the woman ranked “least” is not too pleased about it. Justin claimed things are cool with him and Cara; “So, it’s not like I’m like, ‘Oh, screw Cara, screw…you know what I mean?'” Yet we have a feeling this decision has a little something to do with their sticky interactions in the past.
Hey Taylor. First of all i would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post, at the time i thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive.. I have to be honest though it was my caption and post that I screenshoted of scooter and Kanye that said “taylor swift what up” he didnt have anything to do with it and it wasnt even a part of the conversation in all actuality he was the person who told me not to joke like that.. Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you.! As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, One thing i know is both scooter and i love you. I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication. So banter back and fourth online i dont believe solves anything. I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed. Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you. I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character thats crossing a line..
“Gentleman? @haileybieber @justinbieber you must be bored,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I wish you spent less time sticking up for men and more time trying to understand women and respecting their valid reactions. As a married man, you should be lifting women up instead of tearing them down because you are threatened.”
Cara added, “I am not sure you actually understand what an apology is. This issue that @taylorswift is talking out is about far more than a picture and you know that. As you said, you haven’t spoken to her in years which means you definitely don’t understand the situation. I do. Take a step back and try to learn from this. We should all be on the same team. End of story.”
As for today’s incident, Cara still wasn’t having it. She took to Instagram again after watching the Spill Your Guts clip to share her reaction. “Now vs. Then,” Cara captioned the post, which featured a past photo of the model and Justin as friends, juxtaposed with a clip of Justin’s appearance on The Late Late Show. ” If you have nothing against me,” she added, “then why don’t you unblock me? Love you @haileybieber – he should have just eaten the bull penis,” she wrote, referencing the food item Justin avoided.
Justin has yet to respond publically. It’s hard to follow up when a bull penis is involved, isn’t it?