Cara Delevingne Is Not Here for Justin Bieber’s Shade & Called Him Out in the Best Way

Shots fired, folks. Cara Delevingne and Justin Bieber’s feud rages on after the Changes singer ranked the model as the least favorite of wife Hailey Bieber’s friends. Not a smart move for Justin, who already had a tense relationship with the 27-year-old model—the foes faced off just last summer, thanks to some comments the Biebs made about Taylor Swift (who Cara also has a close relationship to). This time around, Justin still didn’t seem to learn his lesson.

The “Yummy” singer went just over the line when he appeared on James Corden’s The Late Late Show Thurdsay night. Like pal Kendall Jenner, the star went on to play a devious game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts”—a Corden specialty, where guests are asked to answer a juicy question or dodge it by consuming a gross food item. Ever the instigator, Justin decided to dish the dirty details when Corden asked him to rank his wife Hailey Bieber’s celebrity besties from favorite to least favorite. The options were Gigi Hadid, and Kendall and Cara as mentioned.

“Alright, alright, alright. Kendall, Gigi, Cara Delevingne,” Justin listed. Oof.

“Here’s the thing, let’s go back to it though. I know Kendall, I’ve spent the most time with Kendall, she’s a good friend of ours,” he explained.” I haven’t spent a lot of time with Gigi and I haven’t spent a lot of time with Cara. So, I have nothing against those people, it’s just I have a better relationship with [Kendall].”

Why Justin decided to pit his wife’s friends against each other is a little beyond us—but he did anyway, and of course the woman ranked “least” is not too pleased about it. Justin claimed things are cool with him and Cara; “So, it’s not like I’m like, ‘Oh, screw Cara, screw…you know what I mean?'” Yet we have a feeling this decision has a little something to do with their sticky interactions in the past.

As for today’s incident, Cara still wasn’t having it. She took to Instagram again after watching the Spill Your Guts clip to share her reaction. “Now vs. Then,” Cara captioned the post, which featured a past photo of the model and Justin as friends, juxtaposed with a clip of Justin’s appearance on The Late Late Show. ” If you have nothing against me,” she added, “then why don’t you unblock me? Love you @haileybieber – he should have just eaten the bull penis,” she wrote, referencing the food item Justin avoided.

Justin has yet to respond publically. It’s hard to follow up when a bull penis is involved, isn’t it?