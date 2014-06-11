Cara Delevingne and Jourdan Dunn Got Matching Tattoos!

Supermodels Cara Devlevingne and Jourdan Dunn took their friendship to another level this past Monday. Instead of doing something a normal pair of best friends would do like, you know, go out to dinner together, the pair braved the needle and got matching tattoos!

Delevingne and Dunn had just finished up shooting their latest DKNY campaign in New York City and immediately headed to tattoo parlor Bang Bang and got matching ink. “DD” is what is tattooed on the pair’s hips probably representing the fact that both of their last names begin with the letter D.

Both girls took to Instagram to share their new ink with the web. 23-year old Jourdan Dunn posted “Throw some D’s on that… @bangbangnyc @caradelevingne #DDs” while her 21-year old BFF added “So happy we got our DDs! Thank you @bangbangnyc #throwsomedsonthat #DDs4life.”

What do you think of the pair's tattoos?