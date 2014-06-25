Cara Delevingne is the New Face of Topshop!

Cara Delevingne sure is busy (maybe that’s why she fell asleep twice during a recent Vogue interview?) Apart from fronting numerous fashion campaigns, walking international runways, making tabloid headlines, and acting, she’s now the new face of Topshop—a role that was previously filled by another British supermodel by the name of Kate Moss.

According to British Vogue, Cara will assume her new post later this summer (though the high-street retailer has yet to comment) and will appear in the brand’s Fall/Winter 2014 campaign globally, becoming the first solo face to do so.

During the past year alone, the 21-year-old has managed to effortlessly sway back and forth between quirky young It-girl and serious fashion fixture, having modeled for Victoria’s Secret, Chanel, Mulberry and Burberry, DKNY, Saint Laurent, and more. In addition to modeling, she’s also designed bags for Mulberry and a capsule collection for DKNY, and started to dabble in acting, appearing alongside Johnny Depp in “Anna Karenina, London Fields.”

We think Topshop is a perfect fit for Cara, who—like Moss—has a great deal of mass appeal, and embodies a definite cool factor.