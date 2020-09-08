Cara Delevingne & Halsey Are Hooking Up as Their Exes Ashley Benson & G-Eazy Date

If there’s such a thing as a love square, it’s this. Cara Delevingne and Halsey are dating (maybe) as their exes, Ashley Benson and G-Eazy, also date. A source told The Sun on Friday, September 4, that the Paper Towns star and the “Without Me” singer are “hooking up” at the same time that their exes are in a relationship.

“Cara has been hooking up with Halsey in the last few weeks and they’ve been having a laugh together,” the insider said. “It’s all very casual and just a bit of fun. Neither of them are particularly keen to be tied down and they’re fine about seeing other people.”

The source continued, “They’ve both been very open about their sexuality and just want to enjoy themselves so they’re both on the same wavelength. They’re usually so busy and flying around the world, but as they’ve been stuck in LA in recent months, it’s given them a chance to see each other.”

As for what Cara and Halsey (whose real name is Ashley, which is also Cara’s ex’s name) think about their exes’ new relationship, the source said that the the supermodel and the “Colors” think it’s quite “funny.”

“Cara has kissed her in front of friends and stuff. It’s not a big deal for either of them,” the source said. “It’s actually just funny to them that their exes are together now, and there’s no hard feelings.”

Before reports of their hookups, Cara made a cameo in the music video for Halsey’s 2019 song, “Nightmare.” Halsey also posted a photo of the two on set on her Instagram at the time.

As for G-Eazy and Ashley, the two confirmed their relationship in May 2020 after they were photographed kissing in Los Angeles. Ashley will also star in the music video for G-Eazy’s new single, “Down.” The two were photographed on set—where they were seen kissing—Thursday, September 3, in Malibu, California. A source told HollywoodLife in July that the Pretty Little Liars alum and the rapper’s relationship is serious and the two have been inseparable since they started dating.

“They’ve barely gone a day without seeing each other in the past month,” the insider said. “[G-Eazy] really finds her very fun and cool…and very unique, and realized that they work as a couple.”The source also notes that Ashley and G-Eazy’s relationship “just sort of happened because they like being together so much.”

Ashley and Cara started dating in April 2018 after they met on the set of the film, Her Smell. The couple split in May after two years of dating. “Cara and Ashley always had their ups and down before but it’s over now,” a source told People at the time. “Their relationship just ran its course.”

In May, Cara also slammed fans who accused Ashley of cheating because of the Freeform star’s fast relationship with G-Eazy, who split from Halsey in July 2018 after a year of dating. “It’s more important now than ever to spread love, not hate,” Cara wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time. “To everyone hating on @ashleybenson please stop. You don’t know the truth, only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be.”