Cara Delevingne Is Going To Be a ‘Grand Theft Auto’ Character

Well, this is a surprise: It-model Cara Delevingne announced on Instagram today that she’ll become a character in the fifth installment of the popular cult classic video game series “Grand Theft Auto.” No word yet on just how she’s going to steal digitized cars in sky-high Chanel pumps.

To be fair, she might not be stealing cars, because her role in the game will be some kind of mysterious radio DJ.

“I am so happy to announce that I will be a radio DJ in @rockstargames new GTA V coming soon! Tune in! Woop woop,” read the caption that accompanied her Insta announcement. But who knows: just because she’s a DJ doesn’t mean she can’t commit grand theft auto.

This stunt (so to speak) is just the latest in Cara’s apparent goal to take over the world. From walking in almost every runway show during Fashion Month last season, fronting the campaign of basically every designer on the planet, making headlines with best bud Rihanna, auditioning for major films, and putting out surprisingly good music, the British sensation shows no signs of stopping any time soon.

