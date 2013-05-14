Cara Delevingne Gets Lion Tattoo On Her Finger From Rihanna’s Tattoo Artist

We knew that Cara Delevingne and Rihanna were the ultimate party pals—in fact, the 20-year-old model will even be residing at the 25-year-old pop superstar’s L.A. mansion this summer—but now their friendship is even more legit: They share the same tattoo artist.

This morning, RiRi took to Twitter to announce that her model BFF has scored some fresh ink, writing: “My lover @caradelevingne just came over and got tagged for the first time!! Only by the best @bangbangnyc.”

For her first tattoo, it seems Delevingne decided to go with a lion on her index finger (which does look pretty cool, we have to admit.)

Any serious Rihanna fan knows that when it comes to tattoos (from the gun on her ribcage to the large Egyptian goddess under her breasts), she takes ’em very seriously—and prefers to get them done at Bang Bang Tattoos on Manhattan’s Lower East Side by artist Keith McCurdy. Her ongoing effusive praise of the tattoo shop has likely won them tons of customers, and the superstar is the main image on their website, not surprisingly.

Considering Delevingne obviously has some badass in her, chances are this isn’t the last time she’ll be getting inked.