Cara Delevingne Gets ‘Made In England’ Tattooed On The Bottom Of Her Foot

For someone who makes a living tromping down runways in, we assume, incredibly uncomfortable shoes, it seems that the most undesirable place to get a fresh tattoo would be smack on the bottom of one’s foot. And yet, that’s just what It model Cara Delevingne has done!

Cara took to her Instagram to post a photo of her freshly inked foot, which is now accurately inscribed with “Made In England.” This tat—created by Rihanna-approved downtown tattoo artist Bang Bang—marks the British model’s second, after she got the face of a lion (which you can also see in the photo above) inked on her right index finger while in New York for the Met Gala.

It would appear that Delevingne has grown quite fond of adding permanent ink to her extremities, which presents a curious question: why hands and feet? Even the most experienced receivers of tattoos will tell you that those parts of the body are amongst the most sensitive, and we’re sure it was no walk in the park for Cara to get her first tattoos there. Maybe it’s just because brands like DKNY, Saint Laurent, Mulberry, Chanel, and (most recently) Fendi don’t want her more prime real estate covered in tats.

What do you think of Cara’s cheeky new ink?

