See Cara Delevingne Act in Karl Lagerfeld-Directed Fendi Horror Film

https://www.youtube.com/EfY_522laII

We’ve long heard rumblings of Cara Delevingne wanting to venture out of the crazy world of the catwalk and explore music and acting. On the music front, she has released a killer acoustic song that definitely confirms she has vocal prowess. As for acting, so far she’s had a bit part opposite fellow stunning Brit Keira Knightley in 2012’s outrageously boring reboot of “Anna Karenina,” and is currently filming party flick “Kids In Love.”

Luckily, we don’t have to wait for the latter to hit theaters, since Karl Lagerfeld has directed the Fendi Fall 2013 film starring the 21-year-old mega-model as a young girl who basically runs around and cries the whole time. Oh, and did we mention it’s a horror film?

Delevingne’s costars are Saskia de Brauw and Lady Amanda Harlech, so you know this is some highbrow entertainment. Truthfully, we aren’t sold on her acting abilities from this clip—but maybe she was just overwhelmed by trying to live up to Lagerfeld’s other most recent directorial effort, his almost tedious, but still incredibly visually appealing, look at Coco Chanel’s first store in Paris.

Watch it above and let us know how you think Cara Delevingne did!