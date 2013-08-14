Cara Delevingne’s Eyebrows Are Being Blamed For Plummeting Tweezer Sales

Her quirky personality, love of partying with stars like Rihanna and Rita Ora, and her goofy faces are all noteworthy—but perhaps the most noticeable of Cara Delevingne‘s famous attributes are her thick eyebrows. Apparently, the 21-year-old’s brows are so desirable, they have caused those in the tweezer industry to panic.

According to The Daily Mail, Google searches for Delevingne and her eyebrows continue to soar while those for tweezers continue to plummet. Since November 2012, terms related to “fuller eyebrows” have replaced those involving “eyebrow plucking” as the more popular search when it comes to eyebrow maintenance.

Nilam Patel, the founder of HD Brows, reiterated that bushy brows are the new trend as of late. Patel told the British paper, “We have always promoted a fuller, more natural brow which some tweezer-happy clients were a little wary of. Though once Cara came on the scene, it’s been much easier to convince clients that this is a great look that can suit everyone.”

A strong eyebrow may be becoming more visible thanks to Delevingne, but many have preferred the look for years, with starlets like Brooke Shields and Jennifer Connelly at the forefront of the movement. Frankly, we’re all about a more natural look—so we totally support the shift from overly-groomed eyebrows that were popularized by sexy celebrities like Megan Fox.

The moral of the story? If Delevingne’s profile keeps rising, tweezers may be a thing of the past. Well, okay, she’s not going to wipe out the entire industry—but considering how many shows she walked last fashion week, we’re convinced she has superpowers and that anything is possible!

