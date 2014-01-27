Links to Click: Cara Delevingne Plays Football In Heels, SJP’s Latest Collaboration, More

Enliven even the most miserable Monday with some of the more exciting reads from around the Internet!

1. Watch Cara Delevingne play football in heels and wreck havoc in Times Square for the DKNY football-themed spring campaign. [NY Mag]

2. LOL: Taylor Swift made quite a (ahem) swift recovery after getting prematurely excited about the award she definitely did not win. [BuzzFeed]

3. Are your New Year’s resolutions falling short? Nutritionist, Christine Avanti gives tips on how to get serious about eating healthy. [Daily Makeover]

4. Sarah Jessica Parker announced her latest (and somewhat unexpected) project and it is everything you would expect a Carrie Bradshaw collaboration to be: bright, sparkly, and floral. [The Vivant]

5. Exclusive! The story behind Katy Perry’s couture Valentino gown from the Grammy’s is pretty incredible. [Who What Wear]

6. There’s no need to look like you’re running on no sleep if you don’t need to! Avoid these makeup mistakes and you will instantly look more awake. [Beauty High]

7. Believe it! Elizabeth Banks is set to make her directorial debut with the highly anticipated ‘Pitch Perfect 2.’ [The Hollywood Reporter]

8. WTF! This high-tech True Love Tester Bra is one step away from a chastity belt and how it works will actually shock you. [Huffington Post]