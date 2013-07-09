Watch: Cara Delevingne Stars In DKNY’s Fall Campaign Video

She’s at it again! Fashion’s indubitable current “It” girl, Cara Delevingne, stars in DKNY’s fall campaign video in a decidedly more hip context—wearing beanies, oversized leopard-print jackets, and throwing hand signs to a soundtrack of dubstep-infused beats.

DKNY is just the latest in a slew of big campaigns for Delevigne, including Saint Laurent, Chanel, Mulberry, and W Hotel’s line of skateboards, proving she’s one of the most versatile models working today. Many models have multiple accounts at the same time, but Delevigne is special because so many of them are major brands with campaigns releasing around the same time. (Also, it doesn’t hurt that she is besties with Rihanna and Rita Ora.)

“Every famous model has a time in their lives when everyone is using them,” branding expert Kristi McCormick of Matchbook Company told us of the Cara phenomena. “Kate Moss, Gisele Bündchen, and Angela Lindvall have all had their ‘fall campaign’ moments. Cara is the It-model of the season, and brands want to capitalize on her fame and her press (bad or good). The fact that British Vogue called her a ‘star face’ and London’s Evening Standard listed her as ‘most influential’ only adds to why brands want her to be the face of their campaigns.”

Watch Cara’s cool DKNY clip above and tell us what you think of the model’s latest project!

