Cara Delevingne Looks Like a Butterfly Bursting Out of Its Cocoon In This Dress—and I’m Weirdly Into It

The transition from summer to fall is one that comes with many different feelings. On the one hand, many of us are sad to see summer—and all the fun adventures that come with it—fade into the abyss, but the arrival of autumn can also bring about a kind of transformation in all of us. And, on Wednesday night, at the premiere of Carnival Row, Cara Delevingne gave off that exact transformative vibe on the red carpet. It isn’t often that a single outfit evokes such a particular emotion, but Delevingne’s latest gown has done just that. The model and actress looked like a butterfly escaping from its cocoon at the premiere of her newest show, and suddenly I feel refreshed, renewed and ready to take on the next season in life.

Maybe I’m being dramatic, but Cara Delevingne’s Iris van Herpen gown (straight off the Fall/Winter 2019 Haute Couture runway, I might add) is the clothing embodiment of transformation. Not only is the dress absolutely gorgeous, and the colors reminiscent of the change from summer to fall, but it makes Delevingne look like she’s about to step out into the world as a butterfly. Of course, if you’ve ever paid attention to Cara Delevingne’s red carpet ensembles—especially at the Met Gala—you’ll notice she’s never been one to do things simply. So, while the model wearing this impressively couture gown comes as no surprise, the feelings that surround it are special. Whether or not Delevingne felt the transformative power of this gown is beyond me, but I certainly hope I’m not the only one who sees it.

Delevingne’s new show Carnival Row also stars Orlando Bloom and Waj Ali, and is set to premiere August 30 on Amazon Prime Video. The show is set in a Victorian fantasy world where a string of murders leads to the reveal of a horrible monster. Until the show begins, though, I’ll be content to stare at the details on this Iris van Herpen dress all week long.