Cara Delevingne Defended Ashley Benson After a Homophobic Troll Came for Her

In case you weren’t aware— Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are dating. And they aren’t a couple to mess with. A hateful Instagram user left something rude on Benson’s Instagram, so naturally Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson responded to the homophobic comment in the best way. This is girl power if we’ve ever seen it.

So—first, one commenter wrote that Delevingne was “so disrespectful” for an unknown reason. OK. Moving on. Another user then took it upon themselves to write a pretty hurtful remark. It started with “Ashley I know you are here.” Weird flex but OK. They then continued writing, “I’m serious you need to stay away from that devil and never go back I’m sure many strong handsome religious man would take you back in a heartbeat. You are not like this you aren’t gay you love men and you need one.”

Woah. Aggressive. And entirely unnecessary. But don’t you worry—Benson was quick to defend Delevingne and her relationship. She shut the user down with one swift motion, firing back, “You need to mind your own business. Stop making things up.” The 26-year-old model then jumped on the band wagon, adding, “You are fucking disgusting! If you have a problem with true love then come and say this shit to my face instead pathetically hating through Instagram. I genuinely feel sorry for you both, you are clearly not happy in your lives and have far too much time on your hands. Maybe get a hobby that doesn’t involve being homophobic and hating others for being happy.”

The Paper Towns actress and the Pretty Little Liars star reportedly started hanging out in early May but, according to a source from Life and Style, the dynamic duo wanted to “keep things under the radar so they could get to know each other out of the spotlight.”

There was speculation about the couple’s status throughout the summer, as they posted numerous Instagram photos with each other. But since then, they’ve kept a relatively low profile. Except for when jumping to one another’s defense against Instagram hate.