Cara Delevingne Isn’t Cool With Fans Accusing Ashley Benson of Cheating on Her With G-Eazy

Tell ’em, Cara. Cara Delevingne reacted to Ashley Benson and G-Eazy cheating rumors, and she’s not cool with fans hating on her ex-girlfriend. The model took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, May 14, to deny rumors that the Pretty Little Liars alum cheated on her with the rapper. Cara also told fans to lay off her ex, as no one knows about their relationship except for them.

“It’s more important now than ever to spread love, not hate,” Cara wrote on her Instagram Stories. “To everyone hating on @ashleybenson please stop. You don’t know the truth, only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be.”

The Paper Towns star’s came after Ashley was photographed kissing G-Eazy in Los Angeles on Thursday. The two, who released a duet of Radiohead’s “Creep” on April 22, were also photographed on Sunday, May 10, which further fueled rumors that they were dating.

Since the news of G-Eazy and Ashley’s hangouts, some fans have accused the Spring Breakers actress of cheating on Cara because of how soon her relationship with the rapper is from her breakup to the model. Ashley reacted to the rumors by liking Instagram posts that defended her and denied that she was unfaithful to her ex-girlfriend. “You can’t say they are dating just because of a like and some comments. Can’t Ashley have friends now? STOP SAYING ASHLEY CHEATED! OR EVEN CARA! They just need friends right now more than ever,” read a caption from a fan Instagram post that Ashley liked.

News broke that Cara and Ashley had broken up after two years together on May 6. Cara and Ashley always had their ups and downs before but it’s over now. Their relationship just ran its course,” a source told People at the time.

We wish Cara and Ashley the best. Haters, please cool it.